ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy with heartbreaking 52-35 loss in Abilene to the Allen Eagles. After a quick 14-0 start the Rebels couldn’t stop the fast Eagles offense. Running back Damien Johnson rushed for four touchdowns while Aiden Serrano had one receiving touchdown.

The Rebels finish their 2023 season as District 2-6A Champions for the sixth year in a row, finishing 10-3 and Bi-District and Area Champions.

