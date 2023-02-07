ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa girl’s basketball hosted Midland Legacy for the regular season finale for both teams. Both teams entered the game with a playoff spot secured. Midland Legacy trailed a majority of the game, until a pair of free throws from Kyndall Torres tied the game at 26 with a minute to go.

In overtime, Midland Legacy pulled away to beat Odessa 34-28.

Midland Legacy finishes the regular season 14-20 overall and 6-4 in district.

Odessa finishes 20-15 overall and 5-5 in district.

Watch the video above for highlights.