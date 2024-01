LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lubbock Christian men’s and women’s basketball swept UTPB in a doubleheader Thursday night. The LCU men defeated UTPB 79-69, and the women won 74-67.

The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Lady Falcons and dropped them to 10-3 on the season.

The UTPB men are now 10-4 overall and 5-3 in conference.

Watch the video above for highlights.