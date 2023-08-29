MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy volleyball swept former district rival Abilene in three sets on Tuesday. The Rebels won the sets 25-14, 25-12 and 25-20.
Watch the video above for highlights.
