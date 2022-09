MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In their 2022 conference opener the Midland College Lady Chaparrals hosted the Clarendon College Bulldogs and in dominating fashion, the Lady Chaparrals complete a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), improving their win streak to four games and their overall record to 8-5.

Their next game will be in Hobbs, New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 17th, against the No.19 NJCAA ranked New Mexico Junior College Thunderbirds.

Watch the video above for full highlights.