ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Jackalopes hosted the El Paso Rhinos Friday for the first game of a weekend series. The Jacks scored early in the first period, courtesy of Thomas Wright, and were able to hold on to the early lead all game long.

Jackalopes won 2-1 over the Rhinos. Odessa moves to 24-9 on the season and sit in seventh in the South Division of the NAHL.

Watch the video above for the highlights.