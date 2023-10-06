SNYDER, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Greenwood Rangers won their second-consecutive game, beating Snyder 27-23. The Rangers improve to 2-5 on the season and 1-0 in district play.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
SNYDER, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Greenwood Rangers won their second-consecutive game, beating Snyder 27-23. The Rangers improve to 2-5 on the season and 1-0 in district play.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now