ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Greenwood’s season came to an end after getting beat 52-7 by Glen Rose in the first round of the playoffs. The Rangers finished 3-8 under first-year head coach Bryan Hill.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
