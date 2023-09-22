CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Greenwood continues to look for its first win of the season of the Bryan Hill era after falling short yet again, losing to the Canyon Eagles 35-21.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Jesse Zaragoza
Posted:
Updated:
