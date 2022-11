ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Alpine Lady Bucks and the Friona Squaws met in Andrews for area playoffs. After the Bucks won the first set (25-21), the tables turned for the Squaws and they came back to win three straight sets (26-24, 25-16, 25-22).

The Squaws have now been named the 2022 Area Champions with this win.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.