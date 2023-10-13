MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Unbeaten Monahans handed unbeaten Fort Stockton its first loss of the season 56-21, making the Loboes 7-0. The Panthers are now 6-1 overall.
Watch the video above for highlights.
