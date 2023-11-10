SWEETWATER, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Forsan’s season came to an end after a 42-6 loss to Stamford in the 2A Division 1 Bi-District round. The Buffaloes finished the season 8-3.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
