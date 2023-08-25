BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the tenth annual Howard County Bowl and ABC Big 2’s Game of the Week, Coahoma reclaimed the trophy, beating Forsan 50-34.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
