All six volleyball teams in District 2-6A were in action Tuesday night, trying to increase their playoff standing. Midland Legacy clinched a spot in the postseason with a 3-2 win over Midland (25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13).
Frenship, who had already secured a playoff spot, defeated Odessa 3-1 (27-25, 27-29, 16-25, 7-25).
Permian helped their postseason chances by defeating San Angelo Central 3-2 (16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-13).
Each team has two games left in the regular season.
District Standings (* = clinched a playoff spot)
- Frenship (7-1)*
- San Angelo Central (6-2)*
- Midland Legacy (6-2)*
- Permian (2-6)
- Midland (1-7)
- Odessa (1-7)