All six volleyball teams in District 2-6A were in action Tuesday night, trying to increase their playoff standing. Midland Legacy clinched a spot in the postseason with a 3-2 win over Midland (25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13).

Frenship, who had already secured a playoff spot, defeated Odessa 3-1 (27-25, 27-29, 16-25, 7-25).

Permian helped their postseason chances by defeating San Angelo Central 3-2 (16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-13).

Each team has two games left in the regular season.

District Standings (* = clinched a playoff spot)