MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Zach Day scored 29 points and added nine rebounds as the Midland Christian Mustangs beat Liberty Christian 51-37.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
