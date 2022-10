MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Tall City matchup between the Midland High Bulldogs and the Midland Legacy Rebels only let one Midland school leave on a high note.

Rebels go on 35-0 run in the second half to come out on top 48-3 and move to the top of the 2-6A district standings in a three way tie with Permian and Frenship at 3-1.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.