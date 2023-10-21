CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Crane Golden Cranes move to 5-3 after blowout 73-0 win over the Tornillo Coyotes. Crane remains undefeated in district and take on the Odessa Compass Cougars in week 10.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
