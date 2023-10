ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Compass Cougars volleyball team defeated Crane 3-0 Monday night to win the 3A Bi-District Championship and advance to the Area Championship of the 3A playoffs. The Area Championships will take place between Nov. 2-4. The Cougars are coming off a 2022 season in which it advanced to the 3A Regional Semifinal.

Watch the video above for highlights.