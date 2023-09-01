SONORA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogs kept the ball moving against Sonora, but the Broncos handed Coahoma its first loss of the season, beating the Bulldogs 44-30.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
