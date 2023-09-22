MERKEL, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogs hit the road visiting Merkel Friday night but lost in a close battle, 34-27. The Bulldogs have their bye this upcoming week as they prepare for district play.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Jesse Zaragoza
