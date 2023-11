ABERNATHY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogs made a road trip to Abernathy to take on the Antelopes, losing to the Antelopes in a 61-4. The Antelopes (3-2), (5-5) finished second in District 4-3A Division II, while the Bulldogs (2-3), (5-5) finished tied for fourth with Littlefield.

The Bulldogs lost their head-to-head game against Littlefield earlier in the season, so Coahoma will not advance to the postseason.

