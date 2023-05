ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 2022 3A state runner-up Coahoma defeated Henrietta 11-0 in the Regional Quarterfinal series opener. Coahoma pitcher Hannah Wells pitched the no-hitter as the en route to the Bulldogettes run-rule victory in six innings.

The Bulldogettes will try for a series sweep Saturday to advance to the 3A Regional Semifinal. First pitch is at 2 p.m. at Abilene High School.

