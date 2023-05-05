ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 1 Odessa College softball swept a doubleheader over Frank Phillips by way of two mercy-rule wins Friday. The Wranglers won game one 11-1 in five innings and blanked the Plainsmen in game two, 18-0, also in five innings.

The Wranglers improve to 46-4 and a perfect 22-0 against conference opponents. Odessa has secured the one-seed in the Region V West tournament next weekend.

Odessa College will honor its 13 sophomores in a small celebration Saturday when the regular season wraps up with another doubleheader against Frank Phillips.

Head coach Jeff Jackson mic’d up for game one of the series, watch the video above for highlights and Coach Jackson’s commentary.