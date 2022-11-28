MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland College Chaparrals dominant in home game against Strength ‘N Motion, walking away wit 92-39 victory.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
