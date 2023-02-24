GARDEN CITY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Buena Vista boy’s basketball defeated Robert Lee 52-40 to win the 1A Area Championship and advance to the regional round.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
