RANKIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Buena Vista’s season succumbed to the defending state champion Westbrook Wildcats. The Longhorns were defeated 68-24 and finished the season 8-4.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
