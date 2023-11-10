GARDEN CITY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Buena Vista defeated O’Donnell in a shootout, 68-50. The Longhorns will take on the defending state champions Westbrook next week in the Area Championship.
by: Kayler Smith
