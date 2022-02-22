ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar): When head coach Neal Welch took over the Odessa High basketball program two seasons ago, he found a blank gold ball trophy in his office. Realizing his team’s potential this year, he made them touch the trophy each time they took the floor to feel what it would be like to win one of their own. When the Bronchos held off El Pas Eastwood Tuesday night, they got their own trophy. Check out the video above for highlights!