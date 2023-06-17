MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) held its first-ever All-Star games Saturday in Midland and Odessa. The events featured an All-Star Volleyball and Football game filled with local athletes and coaches.

In the volleyball game, the Blue Team, coached by Midland Legacy head coach Rachel Anglin, defeated the White Team, led by Midland Christian head coach Callie Stewart, in three sets. The White Team won the first set 25-23, with the Blue Team dominating the final two sets 25-17 and 25-14 to win the match.

The Blue Team was led offensively by Legacy’s Kendall Harrington and Kylee Radwanski.

In the football game, the Blue Team, led by Legacy’s Clint Hartman beat the White Team, coached by Permian’s Jeff Ellison, 20-14.

Wink and West Texas A&M signee quarterback Kanon Gibson led the Blue Team in the air with three passing touchdowns, two to Permian’s JaQuan Richardson and one to Wink’s Jordan Tally, both UTPB signees.

Legacy’s Ezequiel Luna (Eastern New Mexico signee) led the ground game for the White Team, scoring a long touchdown. Seminole and UTPB signee quarterback Blake Flowers took the snaps for the White squad, connecting with Eastern New Mexico signee Deonta Sonnier in the endzone for White’s other touchdown.

Hartman’s Blue Team held off a White comeback to win the inaugural All-Star football game and complete a Blue sweep.

FCA is a nationwide organization that describes itself as “a community working to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes”. The FCA All-Star games are intended to continue annually following this inaugural event.