Tuesday evening, all six District 2-6A teams were in action vying for not only a chance at the playoffs but an advantage in winning the district crown. Permian was in a must-win situation, tied for first in the district with Frenship. Odessa High was still in the playoff hunt, entering the evening just below the playoff cutoff.

FINALS:

Permian 9, San Angelo Central 2

Frenship 8, Odessa 0

Midland 18, Legacy 4

With Permian and Frenship both collecting wins, the two remain knotted for first place in the district with just one game remaining. The teams have split their season series, so there is a potential for a tie-breaker if Permian and Frenship both win their regular season finales.

Odessa remains in the playoff hunt going into their last game of the regular season against Midland Legacy. The Bronchos are one spot out of playoff contention, sitting at fifth in the district standings.

Midland High secured its playoff spot tonight with the blowout win over rival Legacy. The Rebels, on the other hand, remain winless against a district opponent.

All six teams finish the regular season Friday.

STANDINGS:

T1. Permian (7-2)

T1. Frenship (8-0)

3. Midland (6-3)

4. San Angelo Central (4-5)

5. Odessa (3-6)

6. Midland Legacy (0-9)

Watch the video above for highlights from all three District 2-6A games.