MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a lopsided victory against Big Spring, the Monahans Loboes wreaked havoc against Gavin Padron and the Steers all night, winning 52-14.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a lopsided victory against Big Spring, the Monahans Loboes wreaked havoc against Gavin Padron and the Steers all night, winning 52-14.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now