FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring and El Paso Riverside met in the exact same spot last year for the bi-district playoff round, where the Steers walked away with the win after a successful hail-mary from Gavon Padron.

The Steers had a hot start that fizzled out as they went scoreless in the second half against the Rangers, and have been eliminated from the postseason after 49-20 loss. The Steers finished the season 2-9.

