LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring fell to Lubbock Estacado 21-24 after the Matadors scored a late field goal.

The Steers fall to 1-2 in District 2-4A Division I. They are tied for third with Andrews. The two go head to head in Week 11 at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium.

