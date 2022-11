HERMLEIGH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The No. 4 Balmorhea Bears defeated No. 5 Groom 60-14 to move on to the Regional round of the playoffs. The Bears improve to 10-1, with their only loss coming earlier in the season to the No. 1 ranked team in 1A Division I, Rankin.

Watch the video above for highlights.