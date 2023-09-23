ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB put up a good fight in the third and final set against the Angelo State Belles, but fell short and were swept at home.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB put up a good fight in the third and final set against the Angelo State Belles, but fell short and were swept at home.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now