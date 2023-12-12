SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB men’s basketball fell to Angelo State 74-65, not able to overcome the Rams nearly game-long lead.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB men’s basketball fell to Angelo State 74-65, not able to overcome the Rams nearly game-long lead.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now