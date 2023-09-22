LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs hit the road to the Hub City looking to continue their hot start to the season, and they did just that, defeating the Lubbock Westerners 55-21.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Jesse Zaragoza
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs hit the road to the Hub City looking to continue their hot start to the season, and they did just that, defeating the Lubbock Westerners 55-21.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now