GREENWOOD, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs got off to a hot start in their matchup against the Greenwood Rangers and did not look back, winning 41-28.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
GREENWOOD, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs got off to a hot start in their matchup against the Greenwood Rangers and did not look back, winning 41-28.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now