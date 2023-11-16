ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews came up short against Decatur in the 4A Division 1 Area Championship, losing 56-14. The Mustangs finished their second season under head coach Tom Harvey 6-6.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
