CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs came out strong to start the 2023 season, defeating Canyon Randall 32-21.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs came out strong to start the 2023 season, defeating Canyon Randall 32-21.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now