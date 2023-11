ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Idalou Wildcats could not be stopped by the Alpine Bucks’ defense as they scored three touchdowns in just the third quarter. Idalou will move on in the postseason with their 64-18 win over Alpine.

The Bucks 2023 season comes to a close with a 6-6 record under first-year head coach Andy Smith.

