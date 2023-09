ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the first of their two match ups this season, the Alpine Bucks and Odessa Compass Cougars battled it out in their 3A district opener.

After going down 21-7 to end the first half, the Fightin’ Bucks kept on fighting and took down the Cougars, 28-21 for their second win of the season and start 1-0 in district.

Watch the video above for the first half highlights.

Here is the final drive from the Bucks and the interception to seal the deal.