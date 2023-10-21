MCCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The No. 9 Wink Wildcats took to McCamey Badgers territory and walked away with a crushing 52-21 win over the Badgers.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
MCCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The No. 9 Wink Wildcats took to McCamey Badgers territory and walked away with a crushing 52-21 win over the Badgers.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now