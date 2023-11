LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An incredible, historic, undefeated season for the (7) Monahans Loboes has come to a close with their 42-21 loss to the (9) Canyon West Plains Wolves in the regional semi-final round of the postseason.

The Loboes end their 2023 season 12-1, District Champions, Bi-District Champions, and Area Champions in the Class 4A DII playoffs.

Watch the video above for highlights.