ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The #6 Odessa College Wranglers start another win streak after 3-1 win over the #3 New Mexico Junior College Thunderbirds.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The #6 Odessa College Wranglers start another win streak after 3-1 win over the #3 New Mexico Junior College Thunderbirds.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now