ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – (5) Odessa College hosted day two of the second-annual Wrangler Club Shootout. After a dominant win against Utah State Eastern, the Wranglers looked to continue their dominance against the (23) Cochise Apaches.

Wranglers led by ten going into the half (38-28) but the Apaches were not about to give up and came within one point. Their efforts were not enough and the Wranglers held on to come out on top, 73-72.

Cochise’s Tyreese Watson finished the night as the leading scorer on the court, with 24 points.

