MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 3 Midland Christian Boy’s basketball have won nine straight with a 49-38 over San Angelo Central at home.
The Mustangs move to 9-1 on the season.
Watch the video above for the highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 3 Midland Christian Boy’s basketball have won nine straight with a 49-38 over San Angelo Central at home.
The Mustangs move to 9-1 on the season.
Watch the video above for the highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now