ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the second game of the Odessa College Wrangler Club Shootout, the (25) Midland College Chaparrals looked to stay undefeated, as they faced against the Blinn College Buccaneers.

MC came out on top after a shooting foul against the Buccaneers led to three successful free-throws from Doug Young to seal the game, 84-83.

Four starters for the Chaparrals finished with double-digit points, including Young (27). Trent Johnson finished with a double-double (10 pts., 10 rebs.)

Chaparrals remain undefeated; 11-0.

