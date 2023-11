MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With their 42-21 win over No. 23 Central Washington Wildcats, the No.17 UTPB Falcons are the 2023 Lone Star Conference Champs, and move to 8-0 in conference ahead of the postseason.

This is the first time in program history the Falcons have made the postseason and become Conference Champs, all under first-year head coach, Kris McCullough.

Watch the video above for highlights.