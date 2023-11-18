MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In round one of the NCAA DII National Championship tournament, the No. 12 UTPB Falcons hosted the Bemidji State Beavers at Astound Broadband Stadium.

In the biggest defensive battle the Falcons have played all season long, only one touchdown was scored all game. The Beavers would hold strong after their first points of the game coming in the second quarter with the fifteen yard touchdown pass to take the lead, and took down the Falcons, 10-3.

After a historic season full of firsts, the Falcons postseason and championship hopes have come to an end. UTPB finishes the season 10-2 and Lone Star Conference Champs.

